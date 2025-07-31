First Weekend in August Events

Photo by Sabrina Biehl Sonora Farmers Market in June View Photo

It is the First weekend in August, and there are several events planned for August 2nd and 3rd, 2025.

First, it is Movie Night in Tuolumne, presented by Tuolumne Parks and Recreation District, with the movie “Guardians of the Galaxy” this Friday at 8 PM at the new outdoor theater, next to the small branch library. For all the movies this season view the event listing here.

First, in Jamestown at Rocca Park, the Friday Night Bazaar will start at 5 pm. There will be fresh produce, live music by Eli Allsup, local artisan products, baked goods, wine tasting and more.

Saturday from 8am until 4pm and Sunday 9am until 3pm will be the Independence Hall Annual Flea Market. The event is to raise funds to maintain the 80 year old property. Items for sale will be for the entire family, including lots of clothes; toys, books, videos, puzzles, games; housewares including glasses, dishes, collectibles, small appliances; holiday décor from Easter to Christmas; crafts, linens and sewing items; a new Garden section with plants and tools; and a furniture department.

On Saturday Tuolumne County Film Commissioner Jerry Day and former commissioner Larry Jensen will give an account of the many movies and television episodes filmed locally. The luncheon event at the Standard Pour restaurant in Standard at Noon is presented by the Cal Alumni Club of Tuolumne County and is open to any interested members of the community. Details are here.

Mountain Youth and Community Theatre (MYACT) is performing “Oliver Jr.” Friday and Saturday at 7pm, and Saturday and Sunday at 2 pm. Based on Charles Dickens’ novel Oliver Twist young actors bring the story to life after a five-week summer camp. Ticket information and more details are here.

At Sierra Rep, while performances of The Wizard of Oz wrapped up last weekend, this weekend the youth education department will perform an hour-long production of the Wizard of Oz Jr. Performances by the youth are Saturday and Sunday at 11 am and 2 pm both days.

Bear Valley Music Festival concludes this weekend with several concerts. Details about the upcoming concerts are here. The 32nd Annual Bear Valley Art Show is open to Sunday, August 3. The Art Show opens one hour prior to each concert and during concert intermissions.

The University of California Cooperative Extension (UCCE) Tuolumne County Master Gardeners will be holding an Open Garden Day at the Demonstration Garden on Saturday from 10 am to 1 pm. The Presentation on Fall Gardening and Summer Pruning will begin at 10:30 am. The Demonstration Garden is located at 251 S. Barretta Street in Sonora as detailed here.

Saturday at Eproson Park dance the night away under the pines with Plan B from 6 to 8 pm.

Saturday morning at 10 am a screening of the speech given by the League of Women Voters (LWV) National President at the June Convention will be aired at the local meeting of the LWV at the Tuolumne County Library.

Saturday at the Calaveras Senior Center vote for New California State’s Constitution in preparation for statehood within the United States of America. The proposal includes all counties in California with the exclusion of the Bay Area, part of Sacramento County, and part of Los Angeles County. Voting is one-day, in-person, ID required, paper ballots, hand counted, same day results. More information is in the event listing here.

There are two yard sales posted in our classifieds here happening this weekend.

Fresh produce, handmade goods, unique treasures from local farmers, artisans, and young entrepreneurs will be found at local farmers’ markets: The Twain Harte Mountain Air Market continues weekly on Thursdays from 4 to 7 PM at Eproson Park. Friday from 2 to 6 PM the Valley Springs Farmers’ Market is open at 8 California Street. The Sonora Farmers’ Market is open Saturday mornings, the Murphys Farmers Market opens Sundays from 9 AM to 1pm. The Tuolumne Concerts in the Park & Outdoor Market next Wednesday, July 30, will feature Columbia Big Band playing Big Band Swing & Jazz music.

Railtown 1897 State Historic Park is open with train rides daily from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through October. Dodge Ridge is open for scenic chair rides, mountain biking, disc golf, and hiking. Public pools are open up for summer. Recreation swim times and family pool nights at the Sonora, Twain Harte, Tuolumne, and Bret Harte pools are in our recreation guide here.

The restaurant of the month for August is El Arroyo. Check out the movie times at local theaters, including Pinecrest Movies Under the Stars, and local gas prices are in our traffic section.