Update: Crash Closes Highway 108 Near South Washington Street

Update at 10:52 am: Highway 108 is currently blocked in both directions due to the crash between South Washington Street and lower Mono Way. Travelers will need to avoid the area.

Original story posted at 10:42 am: Sonora, CA — Emergency responders are on the scene of a crash on Highway 108 between South Washington Street and lower Mono Way.

It is behind the Sonora Walmart. The CHP reports that a driver reportedly made an unsafe u-turn that resulted in a crash. Three people have suffered minor to moderate injuries, according to the initial emergency responders.

Travelers will want to avoid Highway 108 near South Washington Street. Traffic is backing up in the area. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.