McCormick Fire Suppression Efforts Near Avery Continue

By B.J. Hansen
McCormick Fire Map

Avery, CA — Firefighters remain assigned to the McCormick Fire that was located Wednesday morning in the Middle Fork Stanislaus River drainage, south of Avery.

CAL Fire announced Wednesday afternoon that the fire was holding within the retardant lines, and was 4 to 5 acres.

Firefighters continued to work overnight and placed a hose line around the fire perimeter. As of this morning, it is considered 45% contained. The fire is in a difficult-to-access area and suppression efforts will remain ongoing.

The Forest Service, CAL Fire, and others have been keeping a close eye out for new fire starts since Wednesday morning after 289 lightning strikes were confirmed within a 24-hour period in the Stanislaus National Forest.

