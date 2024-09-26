Governor Newsom Signs Two New Bills Protecting Pets

Sacramento, CA – Pets can be expensive, especially with spaying, neutering, and pet insurance costs, but Governor Newsom today signed new legislation to help fray those bills.

“Every pet deserves a home – and every home is happier with a pet – but the rising costs of pet care and the growing number of animals in need of adoption present real challenges. California is addressing both issues: reforming the pet insurance industry and supporting efforts to meet the high demand for accessible spay and neuter services to address overcrowding in shelters.”

The problem is impacting the Mother Lode as both Calaveras County Animal Services have been over capacity with animals and Tuolumne County Animals Control earlier this month reported a record number of puppy and kitten litters was forcing their euthanasia. As we reported here, officials also relayed a new way the shelter was working on bringing those numbers down by opening its own spay and neuter surgery suite and has a new source for bringing those costs down. Newsom noted that he is building on the administration’s prior work to improve animal welfare. The governor’s office provided these details on the bills:

SB 1217, by Senator Steven Glazer (D-Orinda), strengthens consumer protections and requires more transparency from pet insurers regarding coverage or premium changes based on the age or geographic location of the covered pet. It requires greater clarity in policies that exclude pre-existing conditions, clearly establishing wellness programs as distinct from insurance, and requires that coverage be issued the second day after receiving the complete application and payment. SB 1233, by Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita), authorizes a California veterinary medical school to develop a high-quality, high-volume spay and neuter certification program, which may significantly expand pet owners’ access to low and no-cost spay-neuter services. This effort goes hand-in-hand with AB 1983, by Assemblymember Brian Maienschein (D-San Diego), signed earlier this year. It established the Prevention of Animal Homelessness and Cruelty Voluntary Tax Contribution Fund (Prevention Fund), to which Californians can voluntarily donate a portion of their tax return. The Prevention Fund offers grants for low-cost/no-cost spay and neuter services.