Record Number Of Litters Forcing Shelter To Euthanize

Tuolumne County, CA – Calling it an “all-time record high” number of litters of puppies and kittens coming into its shelter, Tuolumne County Animal Control (TCAC) says it is having to euthanize them, but they hope a new strategy will help bring those numbers down.

“The harsh and sad reality is that most of them are being euthanized due to every rescue being full. We are trying our best to move, but there are simply not enough homes. This is something that we want the public to be aware of and not hide the fact that euthanasia is a harsh and sad reality for many abandoned animals,” advised TCAC.

One way the shelter is working to bring down the number of unwanted animals is by the new opening of its own surgery suite for stray animals only.

“Any animal that will be leaving this facility will be altered. We also have a new resource for low-cost spay and neuter, through Tuolumne Spay & Neuter,” touted shelter officials.

While that will help, the key is adoption. Other ways to aid cats and dogs include fostering through local rescues and being a responsible pet owner. One key to being the latter is to spay and neuter your pets.

“Animals are a luxury, not a necessity. If you cannot afford to spay or neuter, then you need to rethink your situation on becoming an animal owner,” advise animal control officials.

To adopt, head to the shelter, open from 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and Saturday 10 a.m.–1 p.m., located at 10040 Victoria Way in Jamestown. This weekend there will be an adoption event on Sunday (9/8), at the local Wilco store, starting at 11 a.m. To foster a pet, contact Friends of the Animal Community (FOAC) at (209) 533-3622.

“The bottom line: euthanasia is happening every day across the United States. Millions of unwanted animals are killed, and we are tired. Please be a responsible pet owner, and do not use animal control as a dumping ground for your pets,” stated TCAC.