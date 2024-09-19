Tioga Pass In Yosemite Reopens

Yosemite road reopening graphic View Photo

Yosemite, CA – Highway 120 Tioga Pass has reopened after being temporarily closed on Wednesday due to inclement weather.

As earlier reported here, the National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the park until 8 p.m. on Thursday. It called for snowfall of two to five inches above 9000 feet elevation.

Road crews were able to survey the roadway this morning, checking for slick roads, snow, and possible debris, but found the highway clear. Park officials report that Tioga Pass was reopened at 10 a.m.

Highway 108 Sonora Pass and Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass were issued no restriction by Caltrans, which maintains those roadways.