Travel Alert HWY 120 Tioga Pass Temporarily Closes

Highway 120 Tioga Pass in Yosemite is temporarily closed due to snowstorm system View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — With snow headed into the high country of Yosemite National Park this week, road officials have announced that Tioga Pass was temporarily shut down at noon.

As earlier reported here, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Yosemite National Park (outside of the Valley floor) from 2 p.m. this afternoon (Wednesday) until 8 p.m. Thursday, above the 9,000-foot elevation. State weather officials relay that the snowfall will range between two and five inches, creating hazardous road conditions for travelers.

The other passes, Highway 108 (Sonora Pass), Highway 4 (Ebbetts Pass), and Highway 88 (Carson Pass), all remain open with no restrictions, according to Caltrans District 10 officials. No current estimated time of reopening has been given by park officials, who maintain Tioga Pass. They state, “We will evaluate the road tomorrow morning.”