49er Festival And More September Events

There are many events planned for the weekend of September 21th, and 22nd. First, tonight is the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisor District 3 “State of the County” Town Hall in Twain Harte at 5:30 pm. There will be more Town Halls on next Wednesday and Thursday in the other districts as listed here.

This Friday and Saturday at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds enjoy the Quilt & Threads Show. All profits from the Community Quilts booth will go to making quilts for local community members in need. The cost is $10 to get in to the show, good for both days, children 12 and under are free.

Friday is also the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 391 Golf Classic at Teleli Golf Club. All golfers are welcome with an entry fee of $125. Golf includes an 18-hole scramble, patriot tee bags, shared golf cart, and awards dinner. Registration begins at 7:30 AM and the Shotgun Start is at 9:00AM. For details, call John at 209-768-1679.

Saturday is Fentanyl Awareness Day and the first Tuolumne County Fentanyl Awareness Event will be at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds, the Manzanita Lawn area, on Saturday from 10 AM through 2 PM. There will be guest speakers, free fentanyl test strips, Narcan and Narcan training. Additionally, there will be entertainment, music and activities for the entire family.

Horses of Warriors would like to invite you to the 2nd annual Buckaroo Banquet, hosted by Patriots of Freedom. The evening includes a steak dinner, games, giveaways, live and silent auctions and more. The dinner will take place in the Sonora Elks Lodge on Saturday from 4:30 to 10:30 PM. For tickets and more details view the event listing.

Saturday from 10 AM to 2 PM at West Side Memorial Park is the Children’s Fair hosted by Infant/Child Enrichment Services (ICES) will be there to help provide child care and parenting support services to families in Tuolumne County. ICES has 40 years of experience in helping parents with child care needs, providing training for child care providers and coaching parents on the most effective ways to be nurturing caregivers to their child or children. The staff attends ongoing trainings to ensure the highest level of services to those in the community to better the lives of family and children.

The Groveland 49er Festival and Taste of Tuolumne County will take place on Saturday. The parade, with special guest 2024 Olympic Medalist Sagen Maddelena will start at 9 am. The Taste of Tuolumne County event will be held in Mary Laveroni Park from 10 AM through 5 PM, featuring food, drinks, music, and more. Details are here.

Saturday at 10 AM is also a Free Document Shredding event for seniors, caregivers and disabled Individuals. The Senior Medicare Patrol and The Health Insurance Counseling & Advocacy Program wants to help protect you. Bring your documents with personal identifiable information, such as old bank statements, bills, old tax returns, and outdated Medicare documents to at Area 12 Agency on Aging to be safely shredded. Extra details are in the event listing.

In Modesto Saturday morning have breakfast at the 9th Annual Business Women’s Symposium. The event includes the Mother Lode area overseen by The Valley Sierra SBDC collaborating with UC Merced SBDC. Breakfast is included with speeches all aimed at empowering women in business.

Calaveras Fairgrounds in Angels Camp will host a Cross Country Meet Saturday and Sunday Ironstone Amphitheatre is hosting the NorCal Vettes and NorCal Corvette Cruises’ 3rd Annual Cruise for the Cure. The event is dedicated to making a difference in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease, registration has closed but expect to see more Corvettes in the area.

Mountain Youth and Community Theater (MyAct) presents “Too Many Frogs”. The play that celebrates local inclusivity with adults who have intellectual and diverse challenges. The special guest is Maryann Curmi, who plays a rabbit. The play will be performed this weekend and next weekend only, details are here.

Sierra Repertory Theatre performances of Hair, the American tribal love rock musical, continue. The theater invites patrons to “Celebrate the sixties counterculture in all its barefoot, long-haired, bell-bottomed, beaded and fringed glory.”

Murphys Creek Theater (MCT) is “hollerin’ from the hills about the Black Bart Hootenanny, a fundraising dinner gala that promises a rip-roarin’ good time.” The evening event will feature music, dining, and an online auction, all in support of their mission: To engage and inspire audiences and artists through professional live theatre and education, connecting our community by highlighting our shared human experience.

The Standard Farmers Market is open 4 pm to dusk on Fridays through October 18th. The Angels Camp Farmers Market is Friday from 5 – 8 pm until October 4th. The Sonora Farmers Market continues Saturday mornings until October 12th. The Farmers Market at Murphys Community Park is open this Sunday as detailed here.

