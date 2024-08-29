Tuolumne Supervisors Will Host ‘State Of The County’ Town Hall Meetings

Outside the Tuolumne Community Resilience Center View Photo

Sonora, CA — Several town hall meetings will take place around Tuolumne County in September and will be hosted by the board of supervisors.

Most of the events will be specific to the supervisorial district and a big topic will be the county’s current fiscal outlook.

For those interested in District One (greater Sonora area), Supervisor David Goldemberg will host a meeting on September 25 at 5:30 pm in the board meeting room on the fourth floor at 2 South Green Street.

In District Two (Soulsbyville and Phoenix Lake), Supervisor Ryan Campbell will do a town hall on September 16 at 5:30 pm inside the Soulsbyville Elementary School gymnasium.

For District Three (Twain Harte, Tuolumne, Pinecrest), Supervisor Anaiah Kirk will hold a meeting on September 19 at 5:30 pm in the Twain Harte Community Center on Manzanita Drive.

In District Four (Groveland and outskirts of Sonora), Supervisor Kathleen Haff will meet with constituents on September 12 at 5:30 pm at the Groveland Community Resilience Center on Ferretti Road.

In District Five (Columbia and Jamestown), Supervisor Jaron Brandon will hold two meetings. The first will be on September 26 at 5:30 pm at the Columbia Elementary School gym. Then on September 30, he will be at the Jamestown Community Hall at 18250 Main Street.

There will also be a joint District Three and Four meeting, hosted by Supervisors Kirk and Haff, on September 23 at the Tuolumne Community Resilience Center on Bay Avenue in Tuolumne.

In addition, there will be an “all districts” virtual town hall meeting on September 11 at 5:30 pm. You can find the Zoom link here.

Tuolumne County is projected to face fiscal challenges over the coming years, partly due to expiring Federal Safer grant money that has been used to help fund fire services. Tuolumne County is looking at new revenue options, including placing a sales tax measure on the November ballot.