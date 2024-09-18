TUD Sewer Smoke Testing Continues

Soulsbyville, CA – More sewer smoke testing by Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) crews this time in the Sonora Vista area of Soulsbyville.

As earlier reported here on Monday (9/16), crews did smoke testing in Twain Harte. This Friday (9/20), between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., it will be done in Soulsbyville. During testing, residents may see smoke coming up from manholes, sewer cleanouts, roof vents, rain gutters, and the ground. “The smoke is non-toxic, harmless, and will not leave any residue,” added TUD.

The public is advised to add water to less-used drains to ensure the traps remain full and prevent smoke from potentially entering your home. TUD asks residents in the area to make property accessible to testers by ensuring gates are unlocked and pets are in a safe location. The crew’s presence will be as brief as possible, but for any special arrangements, contact the TUD office.

The testing will identify defects in the sewer system, like any cracks, leaks, or faulty connections, while highlighting areas that may need repair. TUD provided these reasons why this testing is important:

• Identify and repair leaks in the sewer system.

• Locate points of entry of groundwater and rainwater.

• Reduce the risk of sewer backups and overflows.

• Improve the overall efficiency of the sewer system.