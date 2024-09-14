Smoke May Be Seen Rising From Manholes In Twain Harte Next Week

Twain Harte Community Services District View Photo

wain Harte, CA – Twain Harte residents should not be alarmed if they see smoke rising from manholes next week.

The Twain Harte Community Services District will conduct smoke testing on its sewer collection system on Monday, September 16, 2024, along Cedar Pines Avenue between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. The testing is done by blowing non-toxic smoke into the sewer main to identify defects in the sewer system, including leaks and faulty connections.

“Residents may notice smoke coming from manholes, sewer cleanouts, roof vents, and the ground,” report district officials. “The smoke will not cause harm or leave any residue. The District advises residents to pour water down infrequently used drains to prevent smoke from entering homes.”

Smoke testing is integral to the district’s maintenance program to reduce sewer backups and improve overall system efficiency.