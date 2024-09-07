Victim In Thursday’s Deadly HWY 26 Crash Identified

HWY 26 fatal crash into a tree View Photo

Valley Springs, CA – The San Andreas Unit of the CHP is releasing new details surrounding Thursday’s deadly crash on Highway 26 in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County.

As we reported earlier here, the solo vehicle collision happened in the afternoon near the Gold Creek Subdivision. The deceased is 45-year-old Shon Poland, who was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, 30-year-old Heidi Wood, suffered major injuries and was flown from the scene. Both were from Valley Springs.

The CHP reports that Poland was eastbound on the highway when he lost control of the car on a curve. The vehicle went off the roadway into a field and crashed through a fence. It then smashed head-on into a tree.