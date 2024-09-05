Former California Democratic Senate Leader Joins Republican Party

Sacramento, CA — The Democratic leader of the California Senate from 2005-08 made an announcement outside of the state capitol on Wednesday.

Gloria Romero stated that she has officially changed her party affiliation from Democrat to Republican.

She added, “The Democratic Party that I once championed, I do not recognize it anymore, and I cannot continue. I changed my voting registration, as the sun was rising, to Republican, which has under Donald Trump has become the champion of working people.”

Romero was surrounded by Republican leaders like Chairwoman of the GOP, Jessica Millan Patterson, Congressman Kevin Kiley, Assembly GOP Leader James Gallagher, and former Fox News contributor Steve Hilton.

Hilton added, “There really is a California revolution brewing. I hear people all of the time, people who you may not expect, saying that we need something different, and this isn’t working.”

Romero highlighted issues like crime, school choice, and Covid lockdowns as some of the reasons for switching to a new party.

Mother Lode Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil also made headlines last month for leaving the Democratic Party and becoming a Republican.