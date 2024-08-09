Senator Alvarado-Gil Decides To Become A Republican

Senator Marie Alvarado Gil View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Mother Lode Senator Marie Alvarado Gil, who has positioned herself as a moderate, has decided to change her party affiliation. .

She was elected as a Democrat in 2022 in a district that leans heavily Republican.

Alvarado-Gil says, “Since my first day in office, I have put the interests of my constituents first. I was elected to serve the public, not a political ideology. The status quo under a supermajority Democratic rule in the legislature is simply not working for this state. It is after deep reflection I announce that I will be joining the Senate Republican Caucus and the California Republican Party in their fight to Fix California.”

Republican Senate Minority Leader Scott Jones is embracing the switch, stating, “It takes courage to stand up to the supermajority in California and Marie has what it takes. Her record on tackling crime, protecting communities from sexually violent predators, and prioritizing her constituents speaks for itself. Senate Republicans are committed to addressing the real issues facing communities across the state and look forward to adding an eager spit fire like Marie to the cause.”

Alvarado-Gil adds, “The Democratic Party is unrecognizable to what I once knew and lacks the will to fix the problems plaguing this state. I cannot stand by a party that ignores the will of the people and disregards the core American values that my very community supports and believes in.”

In a statement in response, Democratic Senate Leader Mike McGuire criticized Alvarado-Gil’s decision, and also took a jab at the situation, stating, “One silver lining is MAGA Republicans are gaining a pro-choice, pro-LGBTQ+ rights, anti-Trump colleague. We wish her the best of luck.”

Following the change in party affiliation, the Republicans will now have nine members out of the 40 Senators.

Alvarado-Gil will be up for re-election in 2026.