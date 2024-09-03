Human Remains Discovered In Stanislaus River Canyon

Sonora, CA– Human remains were discovered in the Stanislaus River Canyon near Keltz Mine Road on Thursday evening, August 29. The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) received the report around 7:15 p.m. after a dirt biker came across the remains in the remote area.

Deputies, along with TCSO Search and Rescue (SAR) personnel, initially attempted to access the scene using a side-by-side vehicle and by hiking in, but steep terrain and darkness forced them to suspend the operation until the following morning. On Friday, TCSO SAR members assisted detectives in reaching the location. The remains were confirmed to be human and were collected for further analysis. The scene also contained several bones, clothing, and electronic items. Detectives are now analyzing the evidence and pursuing forensic leads to identify the remains.

The discovery was made within three miles of where a truck linked to missing persons Ronnie Henley and Ronnie Duncan was found by U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement on June 21, 2024. Henley was reported missing to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office on April 24, 2024, after being last seen in late March when he and Duncan reportedly left to visit a property Henley had purchased in Jupiter. CSO detectives are actively investigating any possible connections between the human remains and the missing persons case. Further search efforts in the area are planned, utilizing SAR resources as detectives continue to follow all available leads.