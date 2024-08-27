Calaveras Sheriff Takes Oath Of Office And Recognizes Promotions And New Hires

San Andreas, CA — Monday was significant in the leadership transition within the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office.

We reported earlier this month that Rachelle Whiting was approved 5-0 by the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors to finish out the remaining four-plus years of the term of retired sheriff Rick DiBasillio. Whiting had most recently been the Calaveras Undersheriff.

Outside the government center on Monday, former Calaveras Sheriff’s Captain Christopher Hewitt officially administered the Oath of Office to Whiting. Immediately after, Whiting bestowed the oath onto newly hired members and those who recently achieved a promotional advancement.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the following promotions were made (noting their years of service). New Undersheriff Chris Villegas with 26 years, Captain Anthony Eberhardt with 25 years, Lieutenant Chad Poortinga with 20 years, Sergeant Jesse Green with six years, Corporal Jason Longoria with five years, and Senior Dispatcher Jade Kesterson with three years. The new hires were Dispatcher Serena Kimes, Correctional Officer Madison Byrd, and Correctional Officer Christopher Lamke.

Sheriff Whiting concluded the ceremony by stating, “These employees are accepting a challenging role focused on heightening public safety and enriching the quality of life for all our citizens.”

Several family members, and law enforcement leaders from neighboring communities, were on hand for the event.