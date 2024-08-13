Rachelle Whiting sworn in as new Calaveras Sheriff View Photos

San Andreas, CA — Rachelle Whiting received roaring applause and a standing ovation immediately after she was appointed, 5-0 by the board of supervisors, to be the new sheriff of Calaveras County.

The meeting room was packed for the transition of leadership. She is the first woman to hold the role of Calaveras Sheriff and replaces Rick DiBasillio, who retired this past Friday. She will remain in the position through the remainder of his elected term, expiring in 2028.

She states, “Our paramount objective of the sheriff’s office is the protection of our communities and the public safety of Calaveras County. With my appointment, that will not change.”

Whiting thanked outgoing sheriff DiBasillio for his commitment to public safety and joked that she has some “big cowboy boots” to fill (DiBasilio is known for always wearing his customary cowboy hat and boots).

The board also approved a special proclamation for DiBasillio, who joined the meeting remotely, to thank him for his 21 years of service to the county.

Whiting has been serving as Undersheriff since 2022, and she promised that the department will have a smooth transition of leadership. She was administered the oath of office immediately after the vote.