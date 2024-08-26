Foundation Sports Park Hosts First Game

Foundation Park Ribbon Cutting View Photos

Standard, CA — A ceremonial ribbon cutting, and the first soccer game, was held on Chicken Ranch Field at Foundation Sports Park in Standard on Sunday afternoon.

The site is being developed by the non-profit Youth Sports Foundation of Tuolumne County and is located at 18501 Striker Court next to Standard Park. Members of the organization were on hand to thank donors in the community for helping the project get to this point. The full-size playing field is 70 x 110 yards.

We reported earlier that YSF has received strong community support for the project to benefit youth sports, including a $1.5 million matching grant from the Sonora Area Foundation, and a $500,000 donation from the Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me-Wuk Indians, the largest donations those groups have ever given to a project.

Excitement was in the air as the first matchup on Sunday was between Sierra United (of Tuolumne County) and Manteca (2006 birth year).

Some of the other highlights planned at the site include a pickleball court (which is under construction), sports pavilion, drive-thru café, walking trail, and batting cages. Additional fundraising events to help the project reach full fruition are being planned.

