Groundbreaking Celebration For ‘Foundation Sports Park’ In Standard

Standard, CA — The Youth Sports Foundation (YSF) of Tuolumne County broke ground this morning on a multi-million-dollar community sports park that will be situated adjacent to the existing Standard Park.

It will be called “Foundation Sports Park.” YSF has received great community support for the project, including a $1.5 million matching grant from the Sonora Area Foundation, and a $500,000 donation from the Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me-Wuk Indians, the largest donations those groups have ever given to a project.

They are among several generous donations the project has garnered from local businesses and community leaders.

The project will include a full-size soccer field with a lighting system and concrete seating area, a mini soccer field, a donor monument and flag, a 22,000 square ft. sports pavilion, pickleball courts, a drive-thru café, a walking trail, and batting cages.

YSF President Brandon Meyer and board member Brian Walhbrink welcomed everyone to the groundbreaking. Meyer noted that they have an ambitious goal of getting the field planted before winter and having the first kids playing by springtime.

Sonora Area Foundation CEO Darrell Slocum praised the YSF board for taking action, and not just sitting around and talking about what they would like to see. The community, and the various donors, then stepped up to make the project happen.

District Two Supervisor Ryan Campbell also spoke about the importance of youth sports in his life. He was joined at the event by his daughter, who he said is very much looking forward to being one of the first to utilize the facility.

It was stressed that Foundation Park will not only be for kids, but also for adult recreation.

Future community celebrations are planned at the site and fundraising is still ongoing.

Click here to view a video with some of the opening comments from Meyer and Wahlbrink.