Tuolumne County Supervisors Discuss Sanctioned Homeless Camp Pilot Project

Sonora, CA– The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors held a meeting on Tuesday, where they tackled several issues, including the future of the county’s sanctioned homeless camp on the Law and Justice Center property. The camp was originally established in response to a court ruling from Grants Pass, Oregon, which prohibited municipalities from banning unhoused individuals from sleeping in public spaces without providing a designated area. However, the recent overturning of that decision by the U.S. Supreme Court allowed the board to reconsider its approach to local camping regulations.

After reviewing the implications of the Supreme Court’s ruling, the supervisors agreed to continue operating the sanctioned encampment for the full duration of its 12-month pilot period. The board emphasized the importance of establishing clear boundaries at the site and agreed on the need for more proactive enforcement of clean and clear ordinances to maintain order and safety. In addition, the board addressed concerns about the availability of water at the camp, deciding to work towards installing a spigot and exploring the possibility of developing a bottle-filling station in the future. They also discussed the potential expansion of the camp’s boundaries and the designation of specific campsites as needed to better manage the population.

Aside from the homeless camp issue, the board approved a $2.5 million contract for repairs to Wards Ferry Road, which suffered significant damage. The contract with Larson Construction, valued at $211,651, was also approved for deck replacement at the Cabrini behavioral health housing site. Additionally, the board declared a county-owned building at 2 Pine Crest School Road as surplus property.