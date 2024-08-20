Fire Reported Near Moccasin Area Of Tuolumne County

Helicopter assisting in battling Tuolumne County fires View Photo

Update at 11:45 a.m.: CAL Fire reports that crews have stopped the forward spread of the Marshes Fire burning near Highway 49 in the Moccasin area of Tuolumne County. All incoming resources have been called off the scene near Marshes Flat Road and Big Jackass Creek. The fire is well under an acre in size and was a 10′ x 10′ spot when firefighters arrived. Ground crews will remain on scene, working towards full containment and mopping up for the next hour. What ignited the fire is under investigations

Update at 11:30 p.m.: CAL Fire has dubbed a vegetation fire near Highway 49 in the Moccasin area of Tuolumne County the Marshes Fire. CAL Fire reports the flames broke out in some brush near Highway 49, near Marshes Flat Road and Big Jackass Creek. Once on scene, firefighters found a 10′ x 10’ vegetation fire moving at a slow rate of spread.

There is no word on whether any structures are threatened.

Original post at 11:07 a.m.: Tuolumne County, CA — Air and ground resources are heading to a vegetation fire near Highway 49 in the Moccasin area of Tuolumne County.

CAL Fire reports the flames broke out in some brush near Hwy 49 and Marshes Flat Road. There is no word on the fire’s size, the flames’ rate of spread, or whether any structures are threatened. An update will be reported as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.