Clear
82.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Crash Stalls Traffic On Stockton Road In Sonora

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Sonora Police vehicles

Sonora Police vehicles

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — First responders are on the scene of a solo-vehicle crash on Stockton Road in downtown Sonora.

Sonora Police report that the collision occurred near Bradford Street and Sonora Downtown Plaza shopping center just before 9 a.m. One person was pinned inside the vehicle but was quickly freed by firefighters on scene. The roadway has been reduced to one-way traffic, with officers directing traffic from Bradford Street to South Washington Street, with traffic getting backed up in both directions. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area as there is plenty of activity in the area and are asked to find an alternative route if possible.

Police are reporting minor injuries in this crash. An update will be provided as soon as the roadway reopens.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 