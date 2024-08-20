Crash Stalls Traffic On Stockton Road In Sonora

Sonora Police vehicles View Photo

Sonora, CA — First responders are on the scene of a solo-vehicle crash on Stockton Road in downtown Sonora.

Sonora Police report that the collision occurred near Bradford Street and Sonora Downtown Plaza shopping center just before 9 a.m. One person was pinned inside the vehicle but was quickly freed by firefighters on scene. The roadway has been reduced to one-way traffic, with officers directing traffic from Bradford Street to South Washington Street, with traffic getting backed up in both directions. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area as there is plenty of activity in the area and are asked to find an alternative route if possible.

Police are reporting minor injuries in this crash. An update will be provided as soon as the roadway reopens.