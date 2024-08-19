PG&E Scheduled Tree Removal To Cause Temporary Road Closures in Arnold

Arnold, CA– PG&E has announced that it will be removing hazardous trees to protect power lines on Linda Drive and Mountain View Road in Arnold, resulting in temporary road closures on August 20-21.

On Tuesday, August 20, Mountain View Road will be closed from 7:00 AM to 5:30 PM, with tree removal work occurring at 1075 Mountain View Road. The following day, Wednesday, August 21, similar work will be conducted at 205 Linda Drive, causing road closures from 6:00 AM to 5:30 PM.

Residents are advised to use the designated detour routes and follow the instructions provided by on-site personnel during the closures. For any questions regarding this construction work, please contact Arborworks LLC at (559) 580-8835.