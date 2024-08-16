Fire In Jenny Lind Area Of Calaveras County Spread Stopped

McAtee Fire in Jenny Lind area of Calaveras County -- PG&E camera View Photo

Update at 2:48 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that the forward spread of the McAtee Fire burning in the Jenny Lind area of Calaveras County has been stopped at a quarter acre in size as the flames were moving at a slow rate of spread. The flames broke out in some grass in the 8200 block of McAtee Street near O’Rielly Street, south of Highway 26. While there are several homes nearby, there is no threat to these structures. All incoming resources and two tankers have been called off the scene. A small crew will remain working towards full containment and mopping up. What sparked the fire is under investigation.

Update at 2:48 p.m.: Air and ground resources are battling the McAtee Fire burning in the 8200 block of McAtee Street near O’Rielly Street and south of Highway 26. CAL Fire reports that the blaze is a quarter acre in size and moving at a slow rate of spread. While there are several homes nearby, no threat to structures has been issued, as crews are making progress on the blaze.

Original post at 2:24 p.m.: Jenny Lind, CA — The image box photo shows a plume of smoke rising into the sky in the Jenny Lind area of Calaveras County, with air and ground resources responding.

CAL Fire reports the McAtee Fire broke out in some grass in the 8200 block of McAtee Street near O’Rielly Street, south of Highway 26. There is no word as to whether any structures are threatened by the camera picture showing homes nearby. The size and rate of spread of the blaze are not immediately known. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.