Traffic Stop Captures Attempted Murder Suspect

ACSO traffic stop ends in murder arrest View Photo

Amador County, CA – An Amador County Sheriff’s Deputy got a surprise after pulling over a pickup truck and finding out that the man behind the wheel was wanted for attempted murder.

The deputy was on routine patrol in the Pine Grove area when he spotted a Chevrolet truck with minor equipment violations and made a traffic stop. The deputy approached the vehicle and questioned the male driver, who handed over his driver’s license without protest. A record check revealed that the man had an outstanding warrant for attempted murder from the Palo Alto Police Department, located in the Bay Area. It also showed that the man had also skipped out on his half-a-million-dollar bail.

Subsequently, the suspect was arrested without incident and booked into the Amador County Jail. Amador sheriff’s officials did not identify the suspect or release any further details on the attempted murder, including any information regarding the victim or whether a weapon was used.