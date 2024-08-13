CAL Sierra Transfer Station Still Closed Following Fire

Fire at CAL Sierra Waste Management building - Tuolumne County Fire Image View Photo

Sonora, CA — For the third day in a row, the CAL Sierra Transfer Station on Industrial Drive in Sonora is closed following an early morning fire that damaged a building near the dump site.

A spokesperson for the company says there will be an update provided sometime around 1 pm today about the operations moving forward. Customers can call a hotline that has been established with the latest information, 1-888-558-0616.

The fire was located just after 6 am on Sunday. The Tuolumne County Fire Department reports, “On arrival, firefighters found a large commercial waste facility with heavy smoke and active fire in the building. The automatic deluge sprinkler system was active and flowing and was instrumental in keeping the fire from spreading throughout the structure until the crews could arrive.”

An engineer, and staff members, have been working to get the facility back open.

The curbside trash service is still running as scheduled this week.