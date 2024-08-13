TCSO Seeks Help Finding Missing Man

Tuolumne, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community in locating 41-year-old John Avila.

His vehicle was located on Saturday afternoon in the area of Cottonwood Road and Forest Road 2N07 after leaving from the Modesto area sometime either Friday morning or afternoon. He has not been seen since leaving Modesto. He was wearing a white shirt, gray shorts, and black Adidas shoes. He is 6’3 and 260 pounds.

Anyone who has seen John, or knows of his whereabouts, is urged to contact the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office at 209-533-5815.