Get Rid Of Old Tires For Free

TCPW Tire Amnesty Month View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA – Tuolumne County residents wanting to dispose of old tires can do it all this month for free, two days a week.

During August, every Wednesday and Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Tuolumne County Public Works Department, Solid Waste Division, Moore Bros. Scavenger Co., along with RCRC’s Environmental Services Joint Powers Authority, will be hosting a month-long tire amnesty event. All residents have to do is bring the tires to the Big Oak Flat/Groveland Transfer Station located at 10700 Merrell Road in Groveland.

Public works officials relay that no appointment is necessary and there will be no charge for disposing of the wheels for all Tuolumne County residents. They provided these rules for dumping tires:

Residents are permitted to recycle up to nine (9) car or passenger truck tires.

Tires must be off the rim.

No tractor-trailer or tractor tires.

No commercial or business tires.

Any questions or concerns can be directed to the Solid Waste Line at (209) 533-5588.