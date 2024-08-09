Tuolumne County Public Health Warns About FDA Cinnamon Recall

Tuolumne County Public Health Department View Photo

Sonora, CA– The Tuolumne County Public Health Department has shared a post on social media from the FDA and a recall that is impacting cinnamon products.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recommended that companies voluntarily recall specific ground cinnamon products due to elevated levels of lead. This recommendation follows ongoing analysis and sampling efforts, which have revealed potential health risks associated with consuming these products. The FDA is advising consumers to stop using, selling, or serving the affected cinnamon and to discard any products listed in previous alerts issued on March 6 and July 25, 2024. Due to the long shelf life of cinnamon, consumers should check their homes and dispose of any recalled products.

The FDA will continue to update the public as new information becomes available and additional products are identified. Consumers concerned about lead exposure should consult their healthcare provider, as lead exposure often presents without immediate symptoms. A link to the full list of impacted products can be found here.