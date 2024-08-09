Tree Removal To Cause Temporary Road Closures In Arnold

Calaveras County Public Works logo View Photo

Arnold, CA– Pacific Gas and Electric Co. (PG&E) will conduct tree removal operations to protect power lines, resulting in temporary road closures on Wednesday, Aug. 14. The work will take place from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 1637 Rawhide Drive, 1533 Rawhide Drive, and 1590 Brandy Flat Court in Arnold.

Motorists are advised to use the designated detour route and follow the instructions provided by on-site personnel. For more information, contact Arborworks LLC at (559) 580-8835.