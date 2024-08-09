Clear
87.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Tree Removal To Cause Temporary Road Closures In Arnold

Sponsored by:
By Nic Peterson
Calaveras County Public Works logo

Calaveras County Public Works logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Arnold, CA– Pacific Gas and Electric Co. (PG&E) will conduct tree removal operations to protect power lines, resulting in temporary road closures on Wednesday, Aug. 14. The work will take place from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 1637 Rawhide Drive, 1533 Rawhide Drive, and 1590 Brandy Flat Court in Arnold.

Motorists are advised to use the designated detour route and follow the instructions provided by on-site personnel. For more information, contact Arborworks LLC at (559) 580-8835.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 