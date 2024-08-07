Paving Project To Impact Traffic On Phoenix Lake Road

Sonora, CA– Motorists traveling on Phoenix Lake Road near the intersections with Paseo De Los Portales and Old Phoenix Lake Road should expect traffic disruptions as George Reed, Inc. commences paving work along the road’s shoulder.

The project, which involves paving efforts, will require traffic control measures, including the use of flaggers, which may lead to delays of up to 15 minutes. The work is scheduled to occur between 6:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., and will affect both Phoenix Lake Road and Old Phoenix Lake Road, resulting in traffic restrictions throughout the duration of the project.

Drivers are advised to be attentive to all construction signs and follow the directions of traffic control personnel within the construction zone to ensure safety and minimize delays.