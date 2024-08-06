Mad About Science Summer STEM Program Inspires Over 200 Tuolumne County Students

Columbia, CA– More than 220 fourth through ninth-grade students participated in the “Mad About Science” Summer STEM program hosted by the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools at Columbia College during the week of July 29-August 2. The program provided hands-on STEM activities guided by eleven local educators.

Students engaged in engineering challenges, built and programmed robots, explored computer coding and discovered nature through plant and insect identification. The program also offered chemistry and physics experiments to enrich young minds. This year’s program featured contributions from Tuolumne County 4-H ambassadors and local high school students, who led engaging Ozobot robot activities for younger participants. Holly Heath of the Tuolumne River Trust introduced a topographic sand table for sixth-grade students, demonstrating watershed dynamics in an interactive way.

The activities aimed to spark a passion for science and technology while encouraging teamwork, problem-solving, and critical thinking among students. Funded by a generous grant from Front Porch, the Mad About Science Summer STEM program is free for Tuolumne County students. For more information, visit here.