Yosemite National Park Monitors Six Lightning-Induced Wildfires

Yosemite, CA– Yosemite National Park has experienced six new wildfires since August 2nd, all sparked by recent lightning activity. The fires are located in high-elevation wilderness areas, and fire managers are currently assessing conditions and determining the best response strategies. The park continues to experience sporadic thunderstorms, with weather forecasts predicting temperatures well above average and low humidity levels through Wednesday.

The fires are part of Yosemite’s fire-adapted ecosystem, where natural processes play a role in maintaining the park’s health. The overall strategy for managing wildfires is focused on ensuring the safety of employees and the public while protecting and enhancing the park’s natural and cultural resources.

Firefighters are providing regular updates on the conditions of the Middle, Forsyth, and Morrison fires, which remain uncontained. The Alder Fire has been fully contained, while the other fires are under close monitoring. Yosemite officials urge visitors to exercise caution and remain aware of the changing conditions in the park. Below is information about the fires.

Middle Fire

Location: Near the Middle Fork of the Tuolumne River, west of White Wolf

Near the Middle Fork of the Tuolumne River, west of White Wolf Discovery Date: August 4th, 2024

August 4th, 2024 Size: 2 acres

2 acres Containment: 0%

0% Cause: Lightning

Forsyth Fire

Location: Near Little Yosemite Valley in the 2014 Meadow Fire footprint

Near Little Yosemite Valley in the 2014 Meadow Fire footprint Discovery Date: August 2nd, 2024

August 2nd, 2024 Size: 0.1 acre

0.1 acre Containment: 0%

0% Cause: Lightning

Morrison Fire

Location: One mile north of Morrison Creek

One mile north of Morrison Creek Discovery Date: August 4th, 2024

August 4th, 2024 Size: 0.1 acre

0.1 acre Containment: 0%

0% Cause: Lightning

Echo Fire

Location: North of Little Yosemite Valley above Echo Valley, near Merced Lake

North of Little Yosemite Valley above Echo Valley, near Merced Lake Discovery Date: August 2nd, 2024

August 2nd, 2024 Size: 0.1 acre

0.1 acre Containment: 0%

0% Cause: Lightning

Blue Jay Fire

Location: In the footprint of the 2020 Blue Jay Fire, near White Wolf

In the footprint of the 2020 Blue Jay Fire, near White Wolf Discovery Date: August 2nd, 2024

August 2nd, 2024 Size: 0.1 acre

0.1 acre Containment: 0%

0% Cause: Lightning

Alder Fire

Location: One half mile east of Alder Falls

One half mile east of Alder Falls Discovery Date: August 2nd, 2024

August 2nd, 2024 Size: 0.1 acre

0.1 acre Containment: 100%

100% Cause: Lightning