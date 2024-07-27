Two Calaveras County Fires Over Two Days Equipment Ignited

CAL Fire graphic on equipment use and fires View Photo

Calaveras County, CA – The past two days have produced equipment-caused vegetation fires in Calaveras County, and fire officials caution the public not to use them, especially with the sizzling temperatures.

Calaveras Consolidated Fire (CCF) battled both blazes in the Valley Springs area. One today was reported at 1:23 p.m. at Highway 26 at Warren Road, near Shelton Road. Once on scene, fire crews quickly stopped the forward progress, and the flames were contained under an acre.

“The property owner confirmed that he was using a riding mower on the vegetation and started the fire,” relayed CCF officials.

The other blaze was ignited yesterday (Thursday, 97/25) on Carol Lane and Quail Oaks Drive. Fire investigators determined a grinder sparked the blaze. The suspect was issued a CAL Fire citation, arrested, booked for multiple code violations, and released.

These two fires are another reminder to everyone that choices have consequences.

CCF advises, “This is another reminder to please stop using riding mowers, grinders, and welders around vegetation during the summer months. The state is currently under a siege of wildfires. The vegetation is tinder dry, and any spark WILL START A FIRE!”

Additionally, as reported here, the French Fire in the Midpines area of Mariposa County that ignited on July 4th was blamed on improper lawn mower use on dried grass. CAL Fire offers these tips for vehicle and equipment use in a fire-safe manner.