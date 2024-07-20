Equipment Use Ignited Mariposa County French Fire 

French Fire in Mariposa County -- CAL Fire MMU photo View Photo

Mariposa County, CA – CAL Fire has determined the cause of the French Fire that ignited in the Midpines area of Mariposa County on July 4th.

State fire law enforcement officers blame improper lawn mower use on dried annual grass. They added, “Lawnmowers are designed to be used only on wet, green lawns and not dry weeds because they start fires.” The identity of the person using that equipment was not released. The findings have been referred to the Mariposa County District Attorney’s Office.

The French fire burned 908 acres of annual grass, oak woodland brush, and timber. CAL Fire reports that 18 structures were identified as destroyed or damaged.

“Three single-family residences were destroyed, and one was damaged. One commercial structure was destroyed, and two were damaged. Seven other minor structures were destroyed, and four others were damaged,” updated CAL Fire officials.

95% of all California fires are human-caused; many started by operating equipment incorrectly, without the proper defensible space clearance, and/or using equipment at the wrong time of day, according to CAL Fire. They remind the public to be vigilant and report suspicious activity, like a suspicious person, vehicle, or any other activity before, during, or after a fire. People are encouraged to take pictures, video recordings, or write down detailed information, then report it to the CAL Fire Arson Hotline at (800) 468-4408. Callers can remain anonymous.