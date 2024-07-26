New Details Regarding Explosive Device Found In Sonora

Joint Calaveras/ San Joaquin County bomb squad in Jamestown -- TCSO photo View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials are releasing new details regarding explosive devices that were discovered in a Sonora home on the same day hand grenades were found in a Jamestown residence.

Earlier this week, we reported on explosive devices being uncovered in two homes, one in Jamestown and the other in Sonora, on Tuesday (7/23). The bomb squad was called to the Jamestown home on Pin Oak Court, near Railtown 1897 State Historic Park, after a relative cleaning out the house was shocked to find two live hand grenades.

At the time, a few details about the Sonora find were released. Clarke Broadcasting contacted sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian, and she detailed that the second location was in the area of Campo Seco Road near Sleepy Hollow, a couple of miles from the Jamestown home, and the two are separate incidents.

“The explosives were found by the reporting party outdoors on the ground. It was unknown exactly what kind of explosives they were; however, they clearly were some kind of explosive,” recounted Boujikian, adding, “The Joint Calaveras/San Joaquin County bomb squad responded and removed them from the property.”

Neighbors were warned, and several loud booms were heard in the Jamestown area around 6:30 p.m. Boujikian relayed that this was when “all the explosives from both locations were detonated together at a nearby location.”