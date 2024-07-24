Explosive Devices Discovered In Two Tuolumne County Homes

Hand grenades found in home in Jamestown -- TCSO photo View Photos

Tuolumne County, CA – Scary finds in two homes, one in Sonora and the other in Jamestown, where loud booms could be heard as the devices were safely detonated last night.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Pin Oak Court, off Rolling Oaks Drive and Seco Streets near Railtown 1897 State Historic Park in Jamestown, after a person reported finding multiple live hand grenades while cleaning out a relative’s home. Brought in to deal with this volatile situation were the Joint Calaveras/San Joaquin County Bomb Squad deputies to assist with safely removing and detonating the explosives, as the bomb disposal vehicle can be seen in the photos in the image box.

Neighboring residents were advised of the situation by deputies and Pin Oak Court was closed while the explosives were removed. Around 6:30 p.m. sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian reported, “The explosives have safely been disposed of by detonation. We want to thank the Joint Calaveras/San Joaquin County Bomb Squad for their assistance. All road closures have been lifted.”

This was the second call on Tuesday regarding the finding of an explosive in a residence.

“Earlier Calaveras/San Joaquin County Bomb Squad deputies assisted TCSO with removing an explosive ordinance found at a separate property in Sonora after the occupants had left,” advised Boujikian.

No additional information was released regarding the explosive device in Sonora, including how it was found or what type of device it was. Bomb Squad officials determined the safest way to dispose of the explosives was by detonation. Sheriff’s officials reported that neighbors in Jamestown were warned they would hear multiple loud explosions when the hand grenades were detonated.

“Old explosives can be very unstable, we ask the public not to handle, cover, move, or transport unwanted explosives. We are thankful these explosives did not detonate unintentionally and that no one was injured,” stated Boujikian.