CHP Identifies Motorcycle Rider In HWY 12 Crash

HWY 12 motorcycle crash in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County -- CCF photo View Photo

Valley Springs, CA – The CHP has released new information and the identity of the Valley Springs motorcycle rider who was seriously injured after a crash on Highway 12 in Calaveras County last week.

As earlier reported here, it was around 6:15 p.m. on Friday when the solo motorcycle collision occurred east of Double Springs Road in Valley Springs. The CHP reports that a 2005 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was westbound on the highway when the rider, 22-year-old Nicholas R. Holocker, lost control. Both the bike and Holocker went down, smashing into rocks on the shoulder and causing damage to the bike and major injuries to him.

“Numerous citizens stopped to assist the injured rider until medical personnel arrived on scene,” according to CHP spokesperson Jeremy Cooper.

The westbound lane was blocked for about an hour as officers investigated the crash and a tow crew removed the wreckage and debris. Holocker sustained major injuries and was flown to a Sacramento trauma center. Cooper relays that this collision is still under investigation.