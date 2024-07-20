One Person Flown From Hwy 12 Motorcycle Crash

HWY 12 motorcycle crash in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County -- CCF photo View Photo

Valley Springs, CA – A crash on Highway 12 in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County last evening resulted in one person being flown from the scene with “severe injuries.”

First responders, along with firefighters from Calaveras Consolidated Fire, responded to a solo motorcycle collision near the Double Springs Road intersection and Toyon Middle School.

The adult male rider suffered major injuries, and he was flown to a trauma center in the Valley. Traffic was backed up for about an hour as officers directed drivers while investigators surveyed the area and a tow crew removed the wreckage. The CHP is investigating the cause of this crash.