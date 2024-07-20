Fire in Sonora off South Washington Street -- PG&E camera View Photo

Sonora, CA — Air and ground resources are working on a grass fire near Highway 108 and South Washington Street in Sonora.

The fire is on the 480 block of Symons Lane and moving at a fast rate of spread. There are some structures in the area. CAL Fire reports that neighbors in the area have been notified of possible evacuations. There is plenty of activity in the area and the public is asked to stay away from the area, while motorists are asked to take an alternative route if possible. We’ll have an update as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.