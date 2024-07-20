Update: Fire At Popular New Hogan Lake Day-use Area In Valley Springs

Fiddle Fire burning near New Hogan Lake in Valley Springs -- PG&E camera View Photo

Update at 1:15 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that the forward spread of the Fiddle Fire has been stopped at an estimated one acre in size. Resources are being released from the scene while a small crew will remain on scene, working towards full containment while mopping up for the next couple of hours. What ignited the grass fire is under investigation. Further details on the blaze can be viewed below.

Original post at 12:55 p.m.: Valley Springs, CA — Firefighters are battling a grass fire at the Fiddleneck Day-use area off New Hogan Parkway near New Hogan Lake.

Dubbed the Fiddle Fire, it is an estimated one acre in size and moving at a slow rate of spread while burning in grass, according to CAL Fire. The flames are heading up a hill, with no structures threatened. Campers and visitors to the day-use area have been told to evacuate the area. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

