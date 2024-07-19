Gravel Spill Stalling Traffic On Major Roadway In Tuolumne County

Jamestown, CA — First responders are dealing with a traffic hazard in the 6000 block of O’Byrnes Ferry Road in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County.

The CHP reports that the incident happened around 2:15 p.m. east of the Sierra Conservation Center entrance. They added that a truck spilled a pickup bed worth of gravel, or an estimated 100 feet, across the busy roadway.

Officers are directing traffic while a road crew is working to clean up the mess. The CHP has not given an estimated time for when the roadway will be cleared and completely opened. Motorists are asked to find an alternative route, if possible.