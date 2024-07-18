Radio Phone-a-thon To Help Tuolumne Park and Recreation District

Kelly Bunnell, James Wood, and Shelly Davis King View Photo

Tuolumne, CA — The Tuolumne Park and Recreation District will be having a major fundraiser on Friday to help maintain and expand its recreational programs and offerings in Tuolumne.

The special district is separate from Tuolumne County government and keeps up and oversees several public properties in the township and puts on events throughout the year, such as the summer concert series at West Side Memorial Park. There are also plans for things like a new bike park and an outdoor theater.

This past weekend’s Mother Lode Views featured TPRD General Manager James Wood, Finance Manager Kelly Bunnell, and community booster Shelly Davis-King. They highlighted the history of the district, desired projects, and challenges that the district faces. You can find the full 30-minute show by clicking here.

Wood said the district is there to provide recreational activities for the community, but it is a challenge, given its small staff, and minimal budget.

He added, “There are similar events and concerts going on in other communities like Twain Harte, Groveland, and Jamestown, but unlike those places, we don’t have a lot of businesses, and organizations in our community of Tuolumne. that can help us with the cost of these events, by way of donations. And so, we’re here with this fundraiser, to try and get some help to do the things we have been doing.”

The goal of the phone-a-thon is to raise $100,000. Listen in for updates and interviews throughout Friday on the three Clarke Broadcasting radio stations, Star 92.7, 93.5 KKBN, and AM 1450/FM 102.7 KVML.

More details, including how to donate, can be found here.