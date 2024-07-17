Update: Search Underway In Groveland For Man Carrying Ax

CHP Sonora Unit logo View Photo

Update at 2:25 p.m.: The CHP was first on the scene after a caller reported a nude white male with long hair carrying an ax along Bairds Road, near Merrell Road, south of Highway 120 in the Groveland area of Tuolumne County. CHP officers searched the area, including some outbuildings and even a home at the end of Bairds Road, but could not find the suspect and the case was turned over to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office. Spokesperson Ashley Boujikian tells Clarke Broadcasting that their dispatch also received two reports of this suspect, with the callers reporting that the man was not exhibiting any signs of aggressive behavior and could be a resident in the area. After two hours of searching without locating the suspect, the deputies cleared the scene.

Original post at 1:45 p.m.: Groveland, CA – The CHP is reporting a search underway for a nude man carrying an ax in the Groveland area of Tuolumne County.

The man was first spotted walking along Bairds Road, near Merrell Road, south of Highway 120. Officers have searched several outbuildings and even a home at the end of Bairds Road, as the front door was found open, but the suspect was not inside, according to the CHP, which says the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office has taken over the search.

Residents are being advised to stay inside their homes and if they see the suspect, do not confront him and instead call 911. We’ll have an update as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.