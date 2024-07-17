Crash At Mono Way And Hess Avenue

East Sonora, CA — First responders are on the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Mono Way, where a child has been injured.

The crash happened at the Hess Avenue intersection. Reportedly, the driver of one of the vehicles left the scene on foot after rear-ending the other vehicle. The child was in the car that was rear-ended.

The wreckage is blocking the eastbound lane, with officers directing one-way traffic. There is plenty of activity in the area, so motorists may want to find an alternative route.