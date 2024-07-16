San Andreas Incident Leads To Arrest For Assault And Resisting Arrest

calaveras county sheriff logo View Photo

San Andreas, CA– On June 22, at approximately 3:00 PM, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance on Main Street in San Andreas. Deputies arrived to find a victim with a head injury from a physical altercation. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The victim recounted a violent attack by two male assailants, one of whom used pepper spray while both men kicked him. Despite losing consciousness several times during the assault, the victim provided information that advanced the investigation.

Over the following days, deputies identified one of the suspects as 34-year-old San Andreas resident Jeremy Lovell. On July 9, at approximately 8:30 PM, deputies responded to an unrelated disturbance at Lovell’s residence on East Saint Charles Street. Lovell initially fled but was found hiding in a trailer on the property. He attempted to reach for a butcher knife but was swiftly subdued by deputies.

Jeremy Lovell was booked into the Calaveras County Jail on charges of assault with serious bodily injury and resisting or delaying a peace officer. The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office requests anyone with information about this altercation to contact their office.