Update: Structure Fire Calaveras County

CAL Fire Logo Enlarge

Update at 2:40 p.m.: CAL Fire reports firefighters have knocked the fire out. Additional resources have been called off the scene. Firefighters are checking the attic for hotspots. What sparked the fire is under investigation.

Update at 2:20 p.m.: The structure on fire is a home in the 1300 block of Wells Fargo Station Road near the intersection of North Railroad Flat Road and Piney Lane. CAL Fire reports that when firefighters arrived on the scene 50 percent of the nearly 2,000 square ft. home was fully engulfed in flames. There is no word as to whether any residents were home or if the flames have spread to any nearby vegetation.

Original report at 2:05 p.m.: Railroad Flat, CA — Firefighters are responding to a report of a structure fire in the Railroad Flat area.

CAL Fire reports a call came in regarding a flames pour out of a structure on the 1300 block of Wells Fargo Station Road near the intersection of North Railroad Flat Road and Piney Lane. No further details are available at this time we will bring you more details as soon as they come into the news center.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.