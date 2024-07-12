Death Ride 2024 To Challenge Cyclists And Support Local Communities

Cyclists on the Death Ride View Photo

Alpine County, CA– The anticipated Death Ride 2024 will take place on Saturday, July 13, starting and finishing at Turtle Rock Park in Markleeville. The grueling 103-mile course begins at 5 a.m. and covers both sides of Monitor Pass (Hwy 89), Ebbett’s Pass (Hwy 4), and the Pacific Grade (Hwy 4).

The Death Ride started in 1978 when five cyclists decided to conquer the California Alps in one day, supported only by friends and family in a vehicle. It quickly grew to worldwide recognition within the cycling community and is now a sought-after event for those seeking a serious challenge.

This elite mountain cycling event offers varying levels of challenge, from one pass to up to six categorized climbs, attracting top cyclists. The full course, which will be closed to traffic during the event, features a turnaround point at Lake Alpine before participants head back to the finish line. Death Ride 2024 is the primary fundraiser for the Alpine County Chamber of Commerce and supports local nonprofits in Markleeville, Woodfords, Bear Valley, and Kirkwood.

Road closures include:

SR-4 (Ebbett’s Pass): Closed from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SR-89 (Alpine State Hwy): Closed from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m.

