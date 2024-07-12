Murals In Mariposa Near Completion

Mural in Mariposa on the back side of Don Ruben's building View Photos

Mariposa, CA — A mural project in Mariposa is nearing completion and adding a splash of color to the community.

Caltrans funded the $1 million Mariposa Gateway Elements Project, which is nearing completion. It includes two murals, one on the side of Mountain Fitness and the other on the back of Don Ruben’s sides, featured in the image box, as well as the flicker feather gateway features at the 49/140 four-way stop on the north side of town. The final step is landscaping around the features, which will take a few years to establish.

Organizers say the Arts Council, Cal Trans, Ink Dwell, and local contractors RJ’s Quality Painting, Kevin Fischer Plastering, and Sierra Communications and Construction Inc. were instrumental in making this project possible. The Southern Sierra Miwuk Nation also contributed to the project by working with the artist and Arts Council to develop the theme and designs for the murals and gateway features, which depict native plants and animals with special significance to the Tribe.