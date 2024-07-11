Sonora Woman Arrested For Making Threats

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Vehicle View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA – A Sonora woman found herself behind bars after allegedly threatening to kill another person at a home in the Phoenix Lake area of Tuolumne County.

After a caller recently reported a woman yelling at them and making threats, deputies responded to the area of Bergel Road near Phoenix Lake Road for a report about 65-year-old Kelly Williams, who was possibly under the influence of a controlled substance and had threatened to kill the reporting party. When heading to that location, deputies spotted Williams on the roadway by a bridge and detained her.

Deputies then spoke to the victim, who reported that after being asked to leave, Williams began yelling, following the victim, and threatening to kill them. The victim signed a citizen’s arrest for the arrest of Williams. Deputies searched Williams’ property and found a pen tube, melted on one end, with brown residue, which they recognized to be used for ingesting narcotic-controlled substances. While at the jail, deputies evaluated Williams and developed probable cause to believe she was under the influence of a controlled substance.